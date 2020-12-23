James Webster: I might be alone this Christmas but I won’t be alone

Where are you spending Christmas? And who are you spending it with? For many of us it will be in a different place and without some of the people we most look forward to spending the day with.

In any other year you would have probably heard people joking about how much they are dreading spending the big day with all those relatives they spend the rest of the year trying to avoid. There’s none of that this year. I think we have all realised that even spending the day with those family members who annoy us would be better than this.

There will be empty chairs at many of our tables and there will be people who should be sitting in those empty chairs who, instead, are sitting at empty tables, unable to get to the place they would rather be.

This year, I am one of those people. But I don’t say that for sympathy because I know that I am not alone in being alone this Christmas. Never have I not seen my mother at Christmas. Not always on the day itself, but certainly shortly afterwards. Instead, this year, I am cut off from her and cut off from my partner who is in the UK. Travel between Jersey and the UK may not be banned, but the restrictions on any time spent there and subsequent isolation requirements on returning mean that in any practical sense it’s just not possible.

A few months ago, when Christmas still felt far off, I was struggling at the first sign of festive displays in the shops. I didn’t want to start writing cards, buying presents and putting up decorations. Perhaps I was in denial. I still felt cheated out of the summer none of us had. I still wasn’t ready to give up all hope of some semblance of normality, a chance to enjoy the days out and fun we have all been robbed off by the virus. I was clinging to the hope that maybe the year wasn’t yet a complete write-off.

But summer had gone, no matter how much I wished it hadn’t, Christmas was racing towards us and no pretending otherwise would stop it. And as the situation in Jersey worsened and the number of cases dramatically increased, any hope of travel restrictions allowing festive reunions vanished. No Christmas miracle could turn this around.

I know there are some people who have chosen not to put up their decorations this year because they are too painful a reminder of the Christmas they cannot have. The decorations have always been one of my favourite things about this time of year. I still have my tree and tinsel up. But this year the gifts underneath are in brown cardboard wrappers delivered from Amazon. My family and friends have similar mail order parcels from me. I imagine that’s not an unusual sight this year. It’s another one of those visible signs of the strange times we have lived through.

So what do you do when you’re alone for Christmas and everyone you want to be with is far away? I’ve been reading online guides offering tips for how to have a nice Christmas Day when you can’t be with loved ones. I have a list of video calls planned. I have my Radio Times circled with the things I’m looking forward to watching. I have plenty of chocolates, cake and festive treats.

“It is just one day.” I keep telling myself and other people. I try to say it to them with the certainty that I believe it but the truth is, I’m trying to convince myself. Because it isn’t is it? Ever since childhood we build up Christmas Day to be the one day when everything is supposed to be perfect. What a responsibility! You want your dining table to look like it does on the TV. You want everyone to be happy and to have everything they want.

For so many of this year that just isn’t possible. Buying gifts has felt even more futile than it often does. After the year we have all lived through Christmas has reminded me more than ever this year of what is really important. Speaking to so many friends, they don’t want gifts. They just want each other. We all just want to be able to enjoy life with each other in all the ways that we have been prevented from doing this year.

And even if I am ‘alone’ in the sense of being separated from loved ones, I won’t actually be ‘alone’. I’m overwhelmed with the kindness of friends here who have invited me for walks, making sure I won’t have to eat Christmas Dinner at an empty table, and socially distanced hot chocolates by the beach.

James Webster with the team working on the national ITV News on Christmas Day 2019 Credit: ITV News

Maybe this year has taught me the value of Christmas. It’s a day I’ve often chose to work. Last year I volunteered for a shift with our colleagues at the national news in London. I spent the day in the office, we all had a nice Christmas dinner at lunchtime, and in the evening I travelled home to family. Last year I wasn’t with my loved ones, but that was my choice. This year, being apart is something that’s been forced upon me and forced upon many of us.

It’s a Christmas none of us will forget after a year none of us will forget. There will be tears in many of our houses this Christmas, for the people we can’t be with and the things we have lost. For some there will be tears for the people they have lost too. So many lives have been cut short by a virus which we had barely even thought about this time last year.

I’ll spend some time this Christmas being thankful the things we do still have, and the hope of better times to come. This year may be different but I really feel it’s important we all find ways to celebrate. The last few months have been tough. We have not yet got through the hard times but we can at least start to see the hope of getting through them.

So a Merry Christmas to all. Stay safe and stay well.