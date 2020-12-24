£10m Aurigny route plan for Alderney airlink

Guernsey States have announced a ten million pound plan for Alderney's air links.

It comes after Aurigny was recommended as the preferred bidder in the tender process.

The agreement is still being finalised however the service would cost £2m per year for five years.

The States says the new plan will save money over the next five years compared to the current agreement.

There are plans for the States owned airline to operate two rotations each day between Alderney and Southampton and up to four rotations per day between Guernsey and Alderney.

The tender process that was overseen by the Committee for Economic Development in the previous term concluded with a clear recommendation, with Aurigny as the preferred bidder.

It comes years after talks began to decide who would run the public service obligation (PSO) route from the island.

The States of Guernsey says the new arrangement will ensure Alderney air connectivity.

As the commercial agreement is not finalised discussions are ongoing it would not be appropriate to provide detail of them at this time. However the headline plan is to finalise a five-year arrangement with a target of £2 million per annum payment paid to support the routes – which would give a significant saving over five years in comparison to the current arrangement. Deputy Mark Helyar, the Policy & Resources Committee

In 2019 concerns were raised over the service provided by the States-owned airline, Aurigny.

700 people signed an open letter including stories of travel misery and pleads for a better service after what was described as a "huge deterioration" in Aurigny's airline service.