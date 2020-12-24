55 people given devices to help stay connected this festive season in Jersey

More than 50 vulnerable islanders have been given devices to help them stay connected over the festive season in Jersey.

Following the announcement of tighter restrictions, £7,000 has been given to the Jersey Employment Trust. This has also gone towards a credit scheme in the form of vouchers that can be used to pay for phone related services. The plan has been agreed by the island’s four telecom providers: JT, Airtel-Vodafone, Sure, and Newtel Jersey.

As tighter restrictions come into force, people with disabilities and long-term health conditions may struggle to live their daily lives from home. This scheme will help those people who are at risk of becoming isolated afford the cost of broadband needed to access training and work. Deputy Judy Martin, Minister for Social Security

Support is open to any islander who has a disability or long-term health condition, and not just JET clients. Anyone who would like to access the scheme can contact Nick Ozouf by emailing nicholas.ozouf@jet.co.je.