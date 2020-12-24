Gary Burgess: My Christmas wish to the Channel Islands

A lot will be written about Christmas 2020 in the months and years that lie ahead.

Nationally, they may focus on the tiers and the lockdown.

Here in the islands, they may contrast the relative normality of Guernsey, where a “hard and fast” approach to managing the pandemic means there are next to no cases, zero community spread, and people can live a life very close to pre-Covid times, versus Jersey’s “keep numbers low to avoid overwhelming the health service” approach which means there are around 1,000 people with coronavirus right now - many of them sick, some of them dying or dead.

It’s against that backdrop I want to use Christmas time to pause, draw breath and reflect on all we’ve got to be grateful for, regardless of where we are in the world.

From my viewpoint, sitting on my settee at home in St Helier typing this at my keyboard with a cup of coffee in hand, I am filled with gratitude.

Personally, this past two months have been the toughest of my life for reasons you may well be aware of, but they’ve also been two months filled with the absolute kindness of strangers, near and far.

From the person in the street stopping to say hello to the thousands (really!) of messages , letters and cards I’ve received. They say people don’t often find out what others think of them until it’s too late – at their funeral. Well I’ve been gifted something very special – an absolute tidal wave of kind wishes that mean the world to me.

At the same time, a fundraiser, which will benefit Macmillan Jersey, has raised in excess of £30,000 – and it’s still open for donations.

This Christmas I also reflect on those people working on the frontline, especially those in health and social care, whether at our hospitals in the islands, or in care homes or people’s homes.

While their circumstances vary right now, in Jersey things are stretched beyond imagination, right across the islands memories from the first wave of the pandemic in March remain fresh, and all our health heroes deserved the plaudits they received, not least our communal Thursday nights clapping on our doorsteps.

And then there are the volunteers who’ve worked together as an army of support, of kindness, of rescuing victory from the jaws of defeat for our most vulnerable when they needed it most.

There are the teachers who kept lessons running in the classroom, on the internet, over the phone, and even in school field marquees.

The list goes on, and includes shop workers, those who kept the freight into the island going, and those working behind the scenes in our public sector to manage ever-changing needs as the pandemic unfolded.

I’ll leave observations about the political decision-making (or absence of on too many occasions in Jersey) for another day.

It’s not the Christmas Day my husband and I intended. But it’s the one we’ve got and we intend to make it as special as we can, not least because it may be my last.

Wherever you are, and whatever you’re doing, from my family to yours, here’s to spreading more kindness and gratitude in 2021.

Merry Christmas.

Gary x

