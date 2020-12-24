International Channel Islands post to need electronic customs form from January

From 1 January all parcels being sent to international destinations from the Channel Islands will need to have an electronic customs form attached. The new postage and customs label will have a scannable barcode that enables information to be shared with customs operators worldwide. The change is designed to ensure better security and efficiency.

Any parcels without the declaration could be delayed significantly, returned to the sender or even destroyed.

Customers can fill in the customs form online or at the post office.

The changes will also come into effect for parcels containing goods or merchandise being sent to the United Kingdom from 1 April.