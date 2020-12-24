Islanders who test positive to be told via automated message

People who test positive for coronavirus will get their results sooner as the all results will now be sent in automated messages.

From midday today (Thursday 24 December) all islanders will receive automated results through text or email.

It is hoped this will shorten turnaround times and help reduce the risk of transmission to others as people will begin their isolation sooner.

People who test positive will receive two messages, the first confirming their result and the second with a 6 digit code for the Jersey covid alert app so the app can warn other users if they have been exposed to the virus.

