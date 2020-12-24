Jersey Zoo to remain open despite coronavirus restrictions

Jersey Zoo has been given permission from the government to stay open.

It follows an announcement earlier in the week (22 December) which introduced new restrictions forcing book shops, fashion retailers, bookmakers, hair and beauty businesses to close their doors at 6pm on 24 December.All indoor areas at Jersey Zoo, including the gift shop, are now closed to visitors.

However, the visitor centre for entry to the zoo is remaining open along with the walkthrough areas at the orangutan house and Kirindy aviary.

Booking tickets is not required and a 25% discount will be given on admission prices.

Jersey Zoo says a number of precautions are in place to keep people safe, including: