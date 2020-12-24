Non-essential shops to close in Jersey from tonight

Non-essential shops will shut in Jersey from 6pm tonight under new coronavirus restrictions until at least 11 January.

The rules mean bookshops, fashion retailers, bookmakers, hair and beauty salons and other stores must close their doors.

Supermarkets, banks, chemists, petrol stations, garden centres and post offices will be among the businesses that are allowed to remain open. Restaurants and cafes will remain closed unless offering takeaway services.

Ministers have been advised to enforce these changes to flatten the infection curve and reduce the number of positive cases in the island.

Under the restrictions visiting people indoors or in gardens is not allowed. On Christmas and Boxing Day only the rules are relaxed and a maximum of ten people can get together for two gatherings. Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people instead of 20. There will be some exemptions to the "rule of ten" in a controlled settings including places of worship, weddings and funerals.

For Jersey's Portuguese, Polish, Romanian and other communities, this guidance will mean that the traditional Christmas Eve celebrations cannot take place.

At the border, anyone arriving from or transiting through the UK will have to isolate until the have had a third negative test result on day ten.

The return to school has been delayed until 6 January.

The changes come as politicians have expressed their frustration this week. One of them is Senator Kristina Moore, who has written a letter on behalf of the Scrutiny Liaison Committee demanding urgent action from the Chief Minister over what she has described as the "mismanagement of the pandemic."