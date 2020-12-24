Post-Brexit trade deal is 'positive news' for Channel Islands

Politicians in the Channel islands are reacting positively to the post-Brexit trade deal agreed between the UK and the EU.

Both Islands are in agreement that participation in this deal fulfils the Channel Islands best interests.The governments of Jersey and Guernsey will meet in the coming days to look through what has been agreed and see exactly how it affects the Channel Islands.

The Council of Ministers in Jersey will be recommending to the States Assembly that Jersey does participate in this agreement.

It will maintain, as closely as possible, the conditions of our current EU trading relationship. It will ensure that our goods, destined for the EU, are treated fairly, without tariffs and equal to those goods originating from the UK. And it will provide clarity for our Fisheries industry. Senator Ian Gorst, Minister for External Relations

Senator Gorst is lodging a proposition on behalf of the Government of Jersey, for this recommendation to be considered by Members of our States Assembly on Sunday 27 December.

The decision of the Assembly will be of great significance in our Island’s history. I am confident that whatever the decision, Jersey will continue to grow and thrive. We have worked passionately and with determination since 2016. And I would like to commend the professionalism and dedication of our civil servants in preparing the Island for the outcome that we have reached today. Senator Ian Gorst, Minister for External Relations,

In Guernsey politicians have said they have been in close communication with negotiators throughout the transition period and, while the final deal has only been agreed in the past 24 hours, it appears positive in ensuring that Bailiwick businesses will continue to be able to trade in goods directly with the EU, and that it provides the basis for a stable and predictable relationship on fishing for both our fishing industry and those in neighbouring regions. They added that for our fishing fleet it will ensure continued tariff-free access to key French markets.

