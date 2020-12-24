'Stockpiling medicines could cause harm to others' Guernsey HSC warns

Guernsey's Health and Social Care team says stockpiling medicines could cause harm to others if people are not able to access them.

People are advised to only re-order what they need, as this time of year is traditionally when people may think about medicine stocks.

Islanders are being reminded prescriptions are not valid until the date on which they are due, unless people are off the island when their next one is due. They may be issued up to four business days early to allow for weekends so islanders are asked not to pressurise pharmacists into dispensing early.

Islanders have an extremely important role to play in reducing medicine wastage and combating any potential shortages by ensuring they don't automatically re-order any prescription items or decide to stockpile. Medicines are wasted when they are prescribed and supplied and then not taken or used by the patients - it helps no one. Geraldine O'Riordan, Prescribing Support Unit

People who use eye drops, inhalers, insulin, creams or medicines that are used "when required" are asked not to request more than needed.

Everyone has a role to play in reducing the likelihood of medicine shortages and if everyone takes this action we can better safeguard the health of our community and would be another shining example of the Guernsey Together spirit which has served us so well this year. Geraldine O'Riordan, Prescribing Support Unit

Prescription medicine growth rate has been lower in the Bailiwick than the NHS in the UK for several years, but HSC says it is important people review what they are receiving in order for the trend to continue.

Islanders are being asked to check their prescriptions before ordering them, and when picking them up, so medicines that are not needed can be returned and dispensed to someone else.