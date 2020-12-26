Festive pets: Here are your pictures

Festive pets: Here are your picturesChannelAnimalsJerseyGuernsey Saturday 26 December 2020, 9:29amWe asked to see just how festive your pets were getting this Christmas, and you certainly delivered! Here are just some of the photos we've received...Dude's first Christmas. Credit: The PerchardsDennis really went all out this year. Credit: Ali and SarahBuster and Le Doof sporting some very fancy Christmas bow ties. Credit: Hayley MalpasRocky the elf. Credit: Jason BrownOllie or Santa's sleigh? Credit: Anne MullockExcited for presents. Credit: Shakira LangmeadOlly the reindeer. Credit: Emma KellyLexi enjoying Christmas Day. Credit: Lorraine Le PatourelLilley and Slinky in their matching outfits. Credit: Jessica ValpiedBenji feeling festive. Credit: Dan PatemanOne very happy elf. Credit: Pete WrightMarley the Labrador. Credit: Dionne HerbertIvan the Cesky Terrier Credit: Christine"I can't see where I'm going though". Credit: Andy Fox