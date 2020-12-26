Festive pets: Here are your pictures

We asked to see just how festive your pets were getting this Christmas, and you certainly delivered! Here are just some of the photos we've received...

Dude's first Christmas. Credit: The Perchards
Dennis really went all out this year. Credit: Ali and Sarah
Buster and Le Doof sporting some very fancy Christmas bow ties. Credit: Hayley Malpas
Rocky the elf. Credit: Jason Brown
Ollie or Santa's sleigh? Credit: Anne Mullock
Excited for presents. Credit: Shakira Langmead
Olly the reindeer. Credit: Emma Kelly
Lexi enjoying Christmas Day. Credit: Lorraine Le Patourel
Lilley and Slinky in their matching outfits. Credit: Jessica Valpied
Benji feeling festive. Credit: Dan Pateman
One very happy elf. Credit: Pete Wright
Marley the Labrador. Credit: Dionne Herbert
Ivan the Cesky Terrier Credit: Christine
"I can't see where I'm going though". Credit: Andy Fox