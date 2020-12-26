Festive pets: Here are your pictures

We asked to see just how festive your pets were getting this Christmas, and you certainly delivered! Here are just some of the photos we've received...

Dude's first Christmas. Credit: The Perchards

Dennis really went all out this year. Credit: Ali and Sarah

Buster and Le Doof sporting some very fancy Christmas bow ties. Credit: Hayley Malpas

Rocky the elf. Credit: Jason Brown

Ollie or Santa's sleigh? Credit: Anne Mullock

Excited for presents. Credit: Shakira Langmead

Olly the reindeer. Credit: Emma Kelly

Lexi enjoying Christmas Day. Credit: Lorraine Le Patourel

Lilley and Slinky in their matching outfits. Credit: Jessica Valpied

Benji feeling festive. Credit: Dan Pateman

One very happy elf. Credit: Pete Wright

Marley the Labrador. Credit: Dionne Herbert

Ivan the Cesky Terrier Credit: Christine