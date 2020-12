Hundreds donned their Santa hats and swimming trunks this morning to take part in the annual Boxing Day swim in Guernsey.

The event, held at Cobo Bay, raises money for Guernsey Cheshire Home.

Organised swims were not able to take place in Jersey this year, due to restrictions on gatherings.

But over in Guernsey, many were able to enjoy the fundraiser as normal - including some of the islanders four-legged residents!