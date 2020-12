A climate change mural in St Helier has been vandalised.

Orange letters, including the sentence 'how dare you scare kids' has been sprayed onto the wall by the underpass at the Waterfront Centre.

Police believe it happened overnight between Christmas Day and Boxing Day, between 8pm and 9am.

They are now appealing for any who has any information to contact the force on 612612 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.