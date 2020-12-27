Brexit fishing deal is 'as good as it's going to get' for Guernsey

Guernsey's President of the Economic Development Committee says the Brexit deal struck between the UK Government and the European Parliament is "as good as it's going to get" for the island's fishing industry.

States meetings were held across the bailiwicks to decide if the Channel Islands should participate in the agreement reached on Christmas Eve on Sunday (27 December).

Deputy Neil Inder joined all of his colleagues in unanimously voting in favour of the move. He says his team has negotiated a system where Guernsey boats can maintain access to the UK and France's economic zones and French ports along the coast.