States members across Channel Islands meeting to discuss Brexit trade agreement

States members in Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney and Sark are meeting today (27 December) to consider the Channel Island's involvement in the Brexit trade agreement.

Additional meetings of the States Assemblies were called after the UK and the European Union reached a deal on Christmas Eve.

After the deal was announced, Jersey's Minister for External Relations, Senator Ian Gorst said he would be recommending that Jersey participate in the agreement.

Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee, led by the Chief Minister, has also strongly recommended that deputies vote in favour.

All four Assemblies will discuss the bailiwicks' involvement in both the UK and EU trade agreement and the draft sea fisheries regulations that were set out in the deal.