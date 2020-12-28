Alderney Representative welcomes £10m Aurigny route plan for the island

An Alderney Representive has welcomed plans for airline Aurigny to provide an island flight service, after Guernsey's politicians agreed to continue subsidising the routes.

The deal, which is currently being finalised, will connect Alderney with Southampton and Guernsey. The intention is for £2 million a year to be spent on funding flights for the next five years.

Steve Roberts says it displays new economic direction for the island if a more affordable and reliable service can be now be achieved. He says "rebuilding our economy through good connectivity, makes good old plain common sense".

It comes years after talks began to decide who would run the public service obligation (PSO) route from the island.

In 2019, concerns were raised over the service provided by the States-owned airline, Aurigny.

700 people signed an open letter including stories of travel misery and pleads for a better service after what was described as a "huge deterioration".

Since Staycation was thrust upon us through Covid, both islands have become closer, and we are now more understanding of each other’s problems. Also with this new line up at Aurigny that seems more proactive towards our service, I am delighted with their progress, and plans for the future. Steve Roberts, Alderney States & Guernsey Representative

The States of Guernsey says the new arrangement will ensure Alderney air connectivity and give Aurigny the flexibility to make revisions to schedules and fares in line with demand.