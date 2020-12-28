Guernsey Boxing Day dip raises more than ever for charity

More than £7,500 has been raised for charity through the annual Boxing Day dip in Guernsey.

Around three thousand people were at the beach. Many braved the cold December weather and donned their Santa hats and swimsuits to take part in the swim at Cobo Bay. It was the event's biggest turn out to date. The funds raised will go the the Guernsey Cheshire Home which provides care and opportunities for people with serious physical disabilities.

Organised swims were not able to take place in Jersey this year, due to restrictions on gatherings.