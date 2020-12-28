A few days ago I wrote about the anticipation I felt, in common with so many people this year, about spending Christmas away from family and friends. Although it was something I had resigned myself to for some time, it wasn’t a day I had been looking forward to. So – how was it?

It actually turned out to be a Christmas I will treasure where I saw the very best in people’s kindness and generosity, the sort of spirit that has helped us all through the difficulties of 2020 and which will be so important in helping us through what we expect to be more difficult months ahead.

In the run up to Christmas I had already had several invitations from people who were keen to make sure I didn’t spend the day on my own. After publishing my pre-Christmas blog online I had several messages from other people wishing me a good Christmas and even one lady saying she was there if I needed somebody to talk to – such a lovely gesture.

For Christmas Day itself I visited a friend who this time last year I was rehearsing with for pantomime. Rather than feeling like a ‘second best’ way of spending the day, having Christmas dinner with her family was a huge privilege. It was a unique opportunity to share a different family’s Christmas – something that is rarely usually possible. Christmas is almost always spent with your own family, enjoying the same traditions and the same way of doing things.

Seeing the excitement of their children unwrapping presents and playing with them was truly magical. The last time there were children in my household for Christmas was when I was the child. I saw the happiness of the day through fresh eyes. Their excitement at opening each gift was infectious and after opening each gift they would be lost in the fun of playing with it despite there being more to unwrap under the tree.

Halfway through the afternoon the children noticed the small chocolate treats in their stockings on the fireplace. What a cute extra tradition! My gifts were always together in one pillowcase. I rather liked the idea of extra treats being left elsewhere as a surprise.

Then came dinner – delicious turkey with all the trimmings, home-made crackers that the children had decorated with our names. Much nicer than the shop bought alternatives. And here was a tradition I was familiar with. Eating to the point of bloating and still carrying on through several dessert courses! It was followed by games and more present opening.

2020 has not had many moments to remember for good reason, but Christmas Day for me will definitely be one of them. Yes I missed my own family, my mum and my partner and all the things I would usually do, but sharing this special day will forever link me to them at Christmastime.

Midnight mass this year was a video call with my mum as we both watched the same online service Credit: ITV Channel TV

And once I went back to my own flat I had long video calls opening gifts remotely with my loved ones. It’s odd doing it through a screen, but we still felt we were sharing the moments together. The night before I’d ‘virtually’ gone to Midnight Mass with my mum; each of us watching the same online service on our own TV while being on a video call with one another. It’s a tradition we usually enjoy in person, but this still felt as though we had shared the experience.

James Webster's second Christmas dinner ordered in from a local pub Credit: ITV Channel TV

I even got to enjoy a second Christmas dinner on Boxing Day, something I know I won’t be alone in doing. My visit to a friend for Christmas was only organised late in the week so I had already pre-ordered a ‘festive meal for one’ from a local pub (Inspired by Gary’s Big Jersey Takeaway campaign) which I saved for Boxing Day. Absolutely delicious meal, so much so I’m actually wondering why ordering in Christmas dinner doesn’t become a more regular thing.

I was so busy I didn’t watch any TV until 9pm. The day raced by. I was sorry it finished so quickly. So I definitely wasn’t lonely this Christmas. And as someone who had long since forgotten the childhood fun of the day, I can imagine next year looking forward to celebrating it with renewed enthusiasm, remembering forever the year I got to share a Christmas with an adopted festive family.