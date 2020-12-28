More than 90% of Jersey care homes residents opt for Covid-19 vaccine

More than 90% of care homes residents in Jersey have opted to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

Health Minister, Deputy Richard Renouf says medical teams are “extremely pleased” with the uptake.

Care home residents were the first to be vaccinated in the island as they were deemed the most vulnerable.

Those who have been administered it will be given a second dose in the coming weeks.

The Health Minister says the second dose takes a week to become fully effective and only then would he consider allowing visitors back into care homes.

He added while a risk remained for those who had declined to be vaccinated, “it is their choice”.

People over the age of 80 will also start to be given the inoculation in January.

Deputy Renouf says he hopes all islanders over the age of 50 will be vaccinated by Easter.