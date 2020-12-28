People returning from South Africa asked to declare it to Guernsey States

The States of Guernsey is asking anyone who has travelled from South Africa but not declared it on their traveller form, to contact Public Health due to the new strain of coronavirus that has been detected there.

As with the UK variant, this new type of Covid-19 is said to be more transmissible and the States are concerned it could pose a "significant risk" to the island.

The government says the number of passengers who have declared they are returning from the country is extremely low, but it is still important they are aware of the number of travellers who are coming back.

People who have returned from the country should contact Public Health via testresults@gov.gg. The team will then assess individual circumstances.

Everyone returning to the island is being urged to follow isolation rules and guidelines properly.

Alderney is also stepping up its measures to protect islanders. The rules now include: