People returning from South Africa asked to declare it to Guernsey States
The States of Guernsey is asking anyone who has travelled from South Africa but not declared it on their traveller form, to contact Public Health due to the new strain of coronavirus that has been detected there.
As with the UK variant, this new type of Covid-19 is said to be more transmissible and the States are concerned it could pose a "significant risk" to the island.
The government says the number of passengers who have declared they are returning from the country is extremely low, but it is still important they are aware of the number of travellers who are coming back.
People who have returned from the country should contact Public Health via testresults@gov.gg. The team will then assess individual circumstances.
Everyone returning to the island is being urged to follow isolation rules and guidelines properly.
Alderney is also stepping up its measures to protect islanders. The rules now include:
People arriving from Category 4 regions and countries will be required to self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a Day 13 test. If they decline to take a day 13 test they must self-isolate for 21 days.
Those who choose to self-isolate with someone who has travelled to the Bailiwick will alsoneed to adhere to the same requirement for testing on Day 13 or self-isolating for 21 days,even if they did not themselves travel. These changes are applicable to all those currently in self-isolation and who have not yet reached Day 13.
Children under 12 who travel from a Category 4 country or region will also have to be tested at Day 13 if they intend to return to a school, pre-school, childcare or nursery setting.