EU nationals living in Jersey told they do not need to be worried about Brexit

EU nationals living in Jersey have been told they do not need to be concerned about Brexit.

Jersey's government voted to take part in the UK's deal with the EU on Sunday (27 December). During the States Assembly, the island's External Relations Minister, Senator Ian Gorst assured EU citizens that they are welcome in Jersey.

I have been quite clear from day one of the Brexit vote. EU citizens are an important part of our island. We want them to stay. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's External Relations Minister

He also apologised for the "bureaucratic process" they have to go through to acquire settled status. EU nationals who have lived in Jersey for more than five years have until June 2021 to apply for settled status. Even those who have already acquired permanent residency will have to apply to the Jersey EU Settlement Scheme.

We apologise that because of this process they have had to go through a bureaucratic process to reach settled status but we really do value them and I can't say that enough. So please do not be concerned about their place here in our community. They are valued, we want them to stay. We are stronger together and by staying and working together as a community we can continue to have a strong future. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's External Relations Minister

EU nationals living in Jersey less than five years can apply for ‘pre-settled’ status under the scheme.