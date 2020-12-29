New 'fairer' electricity tariff to be introduced for people in Sark

A new "fairer" electricity tariff will be introduced in Sark from 1 January 2021, based on proposals by Sark Electricity Limited.

The island’s Electricity Price Control Commissioner has reset power prices to reflect the challenges of falling demand and commercial uncertainties on the island due to coronavirus.

Customers will pay 50 pence per unit - down from 54p. Adjustments could be made during the year to reflect variations in consumption levels and fuel prices.

Islanders will also have to pay a minimum monthly charge to help contribute to the provision and upkeep of the power system. This will be £40 a month for domestic and commercial premises.

Once people use enough electricity that their bill goes over £40 a month, the charge will be absorbed into the unit fee.

The new tariff structure is designed to be fairer to full-time residents in Sark while ensuring that part-time occupants contribute to the overall costs of the island’s electricity supply system. The Commissioner, Dr Anthony White, calculates that under the new tariff most full-time residents will not see an increase in their annual electricity costs.

The new tariff is also designed to help sustain the long-term economic viability of Sark Electricity Limited (SEL), the island’s sole electricity supplier.