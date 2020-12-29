New requirements for travelling to the EU with pets coming into force
People in the Channel Islands are being reminded they will need to follow new requirements in order to travel with their pets to the EU.
From 1 January 2021, the current EU pet passport issued in Great Britain or the Channel Islands will not be valid. Instead, owners travelling with a pet travelling from the Bailiwick to the EU will need an Animal Health Certificate (AHC).
More information for Guernsey and Jersey advice can be found here.
Negotiations between the EU and UK are ongoing, but in relation to travelling with pets specifically we now have a bit more certainty on what the situation is, which is very welcome. I'd urge anyone thinking of travelling to check the guidance well before they make their trip to see what they need to do.