Pay by phone parking only option at Elizabeth Terminal and St Aubin's Harbour
People who park at Elizabeth Terminal in Jersey and on the northern arm of St Aubin's Harbour will need to pay with their phones from the 1st of January. The change is set to make it faster and easier for drivers, who will no longer be restricted on how long they can park for.
Pay and display scratch cards will no longer be accepted.
If the driver wishes to extend their stay, even when off-island, there is no need to return to the car park to update their payment; they simply key in the additional payment via their mobile phone App. It also forms part of Ports of Jersey’s long-term ambition to go ‘cashless’ and introduce, in due course, additional online payment options for its customers.