Approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine welcomed by Jersey health bosses

The head of Jersey's vaccination programme says the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is "excellent news" for the island.

Despite not knowing when it will become available on-island, Becky Sherrington says this will add to the island's already successful vaccination programme.

We will update islanders on the roll-out of the Oxford vaccine once it arrives from the UK and is ready for use on-island. Next week we aim to open up bookings for the 80s and over and begin vaccinating them with the Pfizer vaccine. We are waiting for updated JCVI advice, which we expect today, on how this will positively impact on our vaccine roll out. Becky Sherrington, Head of Jersey's Vaccination Programme

It is the second jab to be given the green light in the UK, following the BioNTech/Pfizer one at the beginning of December.