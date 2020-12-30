Brexit rules to crack down on casual imports of plants

Horticulturalists in Jersey are being reminded of new Brexit rules, that will make it more complicated to bring plants into the island. From tomorrow, you will not be allowed to bring plants into the island without the correct paperwork.

It proves a plant has a reputable source and aims to cut down on the number of biosecurity risks brought about by casual imports.

People who do not comply could see their plants confiscated at the border.

The Environment Department has been working with businesses ahead of the change, but want to remind islanders that the rules apply to them as well.