Channel Islanders named in the New Year's Honours List

Men and women who helped steer the Channel Islands through the pandemic are among those named in the New Year's Honours List.

This year's list is the second to incorporate Covid-19 nominations. The first was the Queen's Birthday Honours, which was delayed until October in to include frontline and community heroes of the pandemic.

Six people from Jersey have been honoured for their service to the island’s community.

Marc Burton who led the construction of Jersey’s Nightingale Hospital made the list alongside Lead Nurse for Mental Health Clare Ryder. Both were awarded Member of the British Empire (MBE).

Also in healthcare, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Neil MacLachlan was also made MBE. As was Andrew Le Gallais who is the Chairman of the Jersey Milk Marketing Board and Dairy Industry and Glenn de la Haye, the Safeguarding Lead at Customer and Local Services.

Mark Jones was awarded a British Empire Medal for services to Jersey's Learning Disability Community.

In Guernsey three people were honoured for their dedication to islanders throughout the pandemic. Matron of St John’s residential home, Dr Susan Fleming has been awarded MBE for supporting both residents and staff during Covid-19. She also led the way, becoming the first person in Guernsey to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Also awarded MBE is Nicola Harrison, Chief Operating Officer of St John Ambulance, who led the charity’s activities through the pandemic.

Deputy Heidi Soulsby was the only politician to make the list. She was honoured for her services to healthcare during the pandemic and her work on the Committee to Health and Social Care.

And in Alderney, Ronald Cairnduff has been awarded the BEM for services to entertainment and culture.