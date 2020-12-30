Food waste app a-peel-ing for charities to take leftover potatoes
A food wastage app in Jersey wants charities and care homes to get in touch if they need any food. Olio says it is currently inundated with potatoes, leeks and bread, and many other groceries.
App bosses say with many stores closing over the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year bank holidays they have been receiving enormous amounts of stock.
Some care homes and charities have taken some of the produce, but there are still cars full leftovers.
We have mainly potatoes at the moment on the app. Literally cars and cars, yesterday and today. We're calling all charities and care homes and everybody is taking a few bits so we really need more people to make use of it if they can.