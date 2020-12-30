Food waste app a-peel-ing for charities to take leftover potatoes

A food wastage app in Jersey wants charities and care homes to get in touch if they need any food. Olio says it is currently inundated with potatoes, leeks and bread, and many other groceries.

App bosses say with many stores closing over the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year bank holidays they have been receiving enormous amounts of stock.

Olio food app has received masses of food donations due to Christmas and New Year bank holidays. Credit: Olio Jersey Community

Some care homes and charities have taken some of the produce, but there are still cars full leftovers.