No mixing of households over New Year in Jersey

Islanders in Jersey are being reminded not to mix with other households indoors over the New Year period.The festive guidance set out that gatherings of up to ten people indoors were only allowed on two days - Christmas Day and Boxing Day.Dr Ivan Muscat, the Deputy Medical Officer of Health, says accepting a quiet New Year has to be part of our continued "push back against Covid".

No gatherings are being permitted over New Years Eve or New Year's Day, no mixing of households indoors is being permitted over New Year's Eve or New Year's Day, This is all part of the fight against Covid. It is not the usual New Year, it is a pandemic New Year, we need to act differently and we need to act sensibly. We are slowly pushing back, so let us not lose that, let us not spoil that. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Whilst the number of positive cases has gone down over the last week and appears to be "going in the right direction", Dr Muscat says the full impact of the Christmas period is yet to be assessed and our continued mutual effort remains crucial.

If we continue to make an effort by adopting the guidelines that have been discussed and broadcast then with a bit of luck we will continue to see the numbers fall. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

The guidelines still permit the gathering of up to ten people in public places outdoors, where two metre social distancing can be adhered to.