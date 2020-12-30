Stay switched on to continue spreading Christmas cheer

A husband and wife from Guernsey want people across the Channel Islands to keep their Christmas lights up and on after the 6th January, when traditionally they would be turned off. Roy and Maddie Sarre hope their "get switched on" campaign will keep the joy of Christmas going following what's been a difficult year for many due to the pandemic.

The reality is for people and people living alone and so on, there is some sadness around, so let's keep the island bright and cheerful for a bit longer. Roy Sarre