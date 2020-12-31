Final legal changes made to prepare Jersey for Brexit
Jersey's External Relations Minister has made the final legal changes to prepare the island for Brexit.
Senator Ian Gorst has made Commencement Orders that will bring into force - at 11pm tonight (31 December) - the final laws and regulations required to ensure Jersey is prepared for the UK's transition out of the European Union.
The Commencement Orders officially repeal the European Union (Jersey) Law 1973 and European Economic Area (Jersey) Law 1995; two pieces of legislation that have shaped Jersey’s economic relationship with the European Union over the past 48 years.
We now have a new relationship, through the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which we are ready to implement and operate successfully. We have ensured we are in the best position possible as the Transition Period comes to an end and these new arrangements take their place from 1 January.