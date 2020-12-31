Final legal changes made to prepare Jersey for Brexit

Jersey's External Relations Minister has made the final legal changes to prepare the island for Brexit.

Senator Ian Gorst has made Commencement Orders that will bring into force - at 11pm tonight (31 December) - the final laws and regulations required to ensure Jersey is prepared for the UK's transition out of the European Union.

The Commencement Orders officially repeal the European Union (Jersey) Law 1973 and European Economic Area (Jersey) Law 1995; two pieces of legislation that have shaped Jersey’s economic relationship with the European Union over the past 48 years.