Government schools in Jersey to remain closed until 11 January

All of Jersey's state schools are to remain closed until Monday 11 January.

The delay is to give schools time to introduce a coronavirus testing programme for all government and private school staff and students in Years 11, 12 and 13.

The island's Education Minister says it is the safest way to give parents, pupils and staff greater security around their health and wellbeing. It comes after growing pressure on the government to keep schools closed as the island tries to control covid-19 cases.

Senator Tracey Vallois says staff will still be working from Monday 4 January to prepare for when students return a week later. Headteachers are writing to parents and carers over the weekend (2-3 January 2020) with further details.