Islanders urged not to delay treatment or health appointments in Jersey despite current Covid restrictions
Islanders in Jersey are being urged not to delay getting treatment or making a GP appointment, despite the current coronavirus restrictions.
Health officials have been working to ensure services can operate as normal at the General Hospital and throughout Health and Community Services (HCS) in the island.
Please be assured that we are doing everything we can to protect patients and staff from Covid-19. If you have a scheduled appointment or need to see a doctor, please know that the hospital is safe and able to help you. You should not avoid appointments or seeking healthcare support which might lead to further complications down the line.
The preparations in place so HCS can continue include:
Maintaining as many services as possible in dedicated parts of the hospital that are apart from those receiving treatment for Covid
Introducing rigorous infection prevention and control measures, including enhanced cleaning of wards
Establishing a Covid response team to monitor and manage the daily situation in the hospital, which includes reviewing the need for additional staff, services and equipment
Ensuring the availability of vital PPE to keep patients and staff safe