Islanders in Jersey are being urged not to delay getting treatment or making a GP appointment, despite the current coronavirus restrictions.

Health officials have been working to ensure services can operate as normal at the General Hospital and throughout Health and Community Services (HCS) in the island.

Please be assured that we are doing everything we can to protect patients and staff from Covid-19. If you have a scheduled appointment or need to see a doctor, please know that the hospital is safe and able to help you. You should not avoid appointments or seeking healthcare support which might lead to further complications down the line. Rose Naylor, Chief Nurse

The preparations in place so HCS can continue include: