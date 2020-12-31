Next steps explained to Guernsey fisherman following Brexit deal

Guernsey fishermen have been told about the next steps after the government agreed the terms offered by the EU and UK as part of Brexit.

The deal means Bailiwick fishermen can continue to fish the areas of the English Channel, and will be able to continue landing catches in the French ports of Cherbourg, Carteret and Granville. It will not be possible to land catches at Diélette, however discussions are ongoing with the French authorities on this issue.

Local fishermen will be able to land their catch into the EU tariff-free – significant tariffs ranging from 8% to 18% would have been applied without the agreement.

Economic Development has advised all Bailiwick fishermen to review the guidance to make sure they are aware of the requirements for landing and exporting fish into the EU from 1 January.

Another part of the Trade Cooperation Agreement means French fishermen who have current authorisation to fish in Bailiwick waters will be able to continue to do so until 31 March 2021. After this date, all French fishermen will be required to apply for and be granted a licence to fish within Bailiwick waters.

The States of Guernsey will be developing and fishing vessel licensing policy and any French applicant will have to provide evidence of a track record of fishing within Bailiwick waters in order to be granted a licence.