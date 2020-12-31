Probation service urges potential abusers to seek support before it is too late

The Head of Jersey's Probation Service is urging islanders concerned about their potential to abuse their partners, to seek support before putting loved ones at risk."Christmas and New Year are historically a time where the risks of domestic abuse and violence increases", says Jersey's Chief Probation Officer, Mike Cutland.Two men were remanded in custody last week following arrests for domestic abuse related incidents. Whilst the Probation Service usually concentrate on helping convicted offenders, focus is also on working preventatively, with potential abusers.

For many years we have worked with clients who have not been arrested but have reached out for help in coping with relationships that they are worried will become abusive- their feedback has indicated that they have found the interventions we provided to have been extremely helpful. There is no excuse for domestic abuse and a key part of our approach is promoting responsibility. Mike Cutland, Jersey's Chief Probation Officer

Anyone concerned about their own potential behaviour but unsure about whether to seek help, should consider the following issues which could indicate they may be in need of intervention:

Increased hostility and resentment towards a partner

Increased blaming and criticism of a partner

A desire to humiliate or punish

Thoughts of harming your partner

Attempts to control your partner

People are also asked to monitor how they themselves are coping. Signs of concern, according to Mike Cutland, would include a tendency for self-pity or getting into a cycle of automatic negative thinking whereby someone is always fearing the worst.

These can be destructive and upsetting traits for the person experiencing these difficulties and for those living with them. We are aware that some people resort to increased drinking or drug taking in an effort to resolve these problems- the reality is they disinhibit and tend to make matters worse. Mike Cutland, Jersey's Chief Probation Officer

The community generally is also asked to be on alert for signs of domestic abuse over the New Year period.Signs to look out for with neighbours, friend and family include:

Regular shouting and screaming

Violence

Fear and anxiety

Sounds of objects being thrown/ broken

Anyone concerned about their behaviour or thoughts is encouraged to call 01534 441 900 for ongoing advice and support. Phone lines will be monitored throughout the holiday period.Potential victims, in addition to phoning the police, can access help and support via the Domestic Abuse Service on 01534 880 505 or the Women's Refuge on 01534 768 368.