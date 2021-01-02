French fisherman can now continue to fish in Jersey's waters - as of 1 January 2021 - following the end of the Brexit Transition Period.

In a letter to the Departmental Council of La Manche, Jersey's government has confirmed that interim licenses will be issued to those who have already proven historic activity in Jersey's waters.

These licenses are part of the new post-Brexit criteria which replaces the Granville Bay Agreement (GBA), and a list of all those who qualify will be sent to the EU, and all relevant parties.

Further licenses for those vessels who do not immediately have the evidence to fulfil the criteria will be issued as and when additional evidence of fishing activity is received and verified by the Jersey Authorities.

However, in order to negate any impact upon local fishers, those vessels already issued with a GBA access permit as of 31 December 2020 will be able to continue to operate whilst that process is underway, which will be until 30 April.