Islanders brave cold winds and water for New Year's Day dip in Alderney

More than 40 islanders braved the cold winds and waters to take part in a New Year's Day dip in Alderney.

As well as locals, several Guernsey visitors donned their Santa hats and swimming costumes to join in with the festivities at Braye Bay.

As Alderney has been completely Covid-free since the start of the pandemic, the island was able to enjoy a fairly normal Christmas and New Year, with live entertainment, and celebrations with pubs, restaurants and hotels.