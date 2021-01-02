Madeira moves to red on Jersey's traffic light system

Madeira has been moved from amber to red under Jersey's travel rules.

From today (2 January), anyone arriving into Jersey from there will need to isolate for at least 10 days.

They will receive PCR tests on the day of their arrival (day zero), day five and day ten, and will be required to quarantine until their final result comes back negative.

Meanwhile, the whole of England remains red.

