New Covid vaccine advice for pregnant women and those with allergies

Both the Pfizer and Oxford Covid-19 vaccines can be used during pregnancy, "if the benefit of vaccination outweighs any risks".

This latest guidance has been announced by The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

It comes after previous advice recommended that the vaccine should not be given to pregnant woman and those expected to become pregnant.

The Pfizer and Oxford vaccines cannot cause an infection in either the mother or baby. The data available so far does not show any safety concerns in pregnancy. This advice is the same for those breastfeeding. Furthermore, there is no need to avoid pregnancy after receiving a vaccination. Neither is there a need for a pregnancy test before vaccination. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

The allergy advice has also changed; those who have had anaphylaxis to multiple classes of drugs or unexplained anaphylaxis should not be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, but should consider the Oxford vaccine. However, those with other allergies, such as a food allergy, can receive the vaccine.