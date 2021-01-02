One of the leading ladies on The Real Housewives of Jersey is encouraging islanders to continue attending routine cancer screenings, despite the current coronavirus restrictions.

In the ITV series, 50-year-old Tessa Hartmann opens up about her own diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer three years ago.

Many non-urgent cancer screenings were put on hold due to the pandemic, however figures last June also revealed that thousands were choosing not to turn up for their appointments.

That is something mum-of-four Tessa says could be putting more lives at risk.

The one thing we know about cancer that science has taught us is that early detection helps - early detection can save lives. If you don't take action and you don't go for that check-up and you don't see your GP to get the treatment in place, that's a problem. Tessa Hartmann