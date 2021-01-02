Temporary changing rooms will open at La Vallette Ladies Pool on 4 January.

They will be accessible to the Friends of La Vallette key holders for the duration of the building work.

Planned improvements include a redeveloped kiosk, regeneration of the bathing pools facilities and a performance space. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Vive La Vallette were chosen by the Seafront Enhancement Group in April 2019 to redevelop the site.

They are working with Guernsey's government, planners and stakeholders to ensure the "objective of providing a community asset which is accessible to all, is well utilised and compliments the surrounding area".

The legacy project aims to deliver a place to swim that is accessible to as many people as possible.

Credit: DLM Architects

Architects plans revealed in 2020 include a revamped kiosk and entertainment spot.