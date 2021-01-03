45 islanders and organisations in Jersey recognised with Bailiff's Covid Award

45 islanders and organisations in Jersey have been recognised with a Bailiff's Covid Award.

The awards were created to recognise and celebrate the work and commitment of individuals during the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

110 nominations were received, following the announcement of the awards in August; 17 of those were for the Bailiff's Award - a gold duplicate of the Bailiff’s seal marking an exceptional contribution to the island community - and 28 received the Bailiff’s citation - a certificate to recognise special efforts towards the Covid-19 response.

So many people have worked so hard that it was difficult to make a choice and the choices that we have made are well-deserving of recognition. Among the 45 recipients are excellent examples of community spirit that we can look to for inspiration. Covid-19 continues to test our community, but with individuals such as those recognised with these awards, we are a stronger and safer community. Mr Timothy Le Cocq, Jersey's Bailiff

The winners were: