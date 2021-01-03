Advice on returning gifts while shops remain closed in Jersey

Advice is being given to islanders on how to return any Christmas gifts while shops remain closed in Jersey.

Current Covid guidance stipulates that non-essential stores cannot open until at least 11 January.

Citizens' Advice has offered six key pieces of guidance:

  • Check the shop’s returns policy;

  • Keep any receipts (or gift receipts) and all the original packaging;

  • Remember there is no obligation for stores to exchange, but 99% of retailers will do this normally within a 28 day timeframe, although because of the current circumstances some retailers had already extended this timeframe to 60 days;

  • Guidance from consumer bodies in the UK says that if a shop was not permitted to trade, the period of closure should be added to the 28-day period;

  • If you have bought over the internet (even if that’s locally) you will have additional rights under the distance selling legislation - more here;

  • Further information on consumer rights people can contact Trading Standards.