Around 80% of Jersey's over 50s should be vaccinated against Covid-19 by April
Around 80% of over 50s in Jersey should be vaccinated against Covid-19 by April.
The Head of the island's vaccination programme says having access to both the Pfizer/BioNTech jab and the Oxford-AstraZeneca one will increase the island's capacity.
The rate limiting factor for the vaccination programme so far has been the amount of vaccines we have, so now we have the vaccine quantities that will be arriving in larger amounts, we'll be able to vaccinate more people much more quickly.
Channel Island health bosses welcome approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine
Islanders to get second dose of vaccine up to 12 weeks after first in Jersey
Despite it being optional, Becky Sherrington's also trying to reassure those who have concerns about it that they should still opt-in.
Vaccines are one of the most incredibly safe medicines there are. They all go through incredible, rigorous testing and they are reviewed by an independent government body. So I would recommend this vaccine - it will return your life to normal going forward. It protects you, it protects your community.
Jersey's vaccination programme began just before Christmas. In its first few weeks, around 90% of care home residents were vaccinated.