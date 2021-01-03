Around 80% of over 50s in Jersey should be vaccinated against Covid-19 by April.

The Head of the island's vaccination programme says having access to both the Pfizer/BioNTech jab and the Oxford-AstraZeneca one will increase the island's capacity.

The rate limiting factor for the vaccination programme so far has been the amount of vaccines we have, so now we have the vaccine quantities that will be arriving in larger amounts, we'll be able to vaccinate more people much more quickly. Becky Sherrington, Head of Jersey's vaccination programme

Becky Sherrington is the head of Jersey's vaccination programme. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Despite it being optional, Becky Sherrington's also trying to reassure those who have concerns about it that they should still opt-in.

Vaccines are one of the most incredibly safe medicines there are. They all go through incredible, rigorous testing and they are reviewed by an independent government body. So I would recommend this vaccine - it will return your life to normal going forward. It protects you, it protects your community. Becky Sherrington, Head of Jersey's vaccination programme

Jersey's vaccination programme began just before Christmas. In its first few weeks, around 90% of care home residents were vaccinated.