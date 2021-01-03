Asbestos-related cancer compensation scheme launched in Guernsey

A payment scheme for people with asbestos-related cancer has launched in Guernsey.

It will provide a single payment to people living in Guernsey or Alderney who have developed diffuse mesothelioma. Other asbestos- related conditions are not covered by the scheme.

Politicians voted in favour of the scheme in 2019, but plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then, it was finally given the green light in October 2020 once Covid restrictions had been lifted in the Bailiwick.

Though an amendment to legislation is still needed, the scheme will be able to accept claims, as of 1 January 2021.

The use and management of asbestos is now strictly controlled, but it was in use commercially for many years, up to the mid-1980s, and it was decades before the link between asbestos and respiratory disease was established and accepted. Sadly, the use of asbestos has led to people being exposed to asbestos fibres. Deputy Peter Roffey, President of the Committee for Employment & Social Security

People can make an application if they:

Are 18 years or older;

Are ordinarily resident in Guernsey or Alderney;

Have been exposed to asbestos materials in Guernsey or Alderney;

Have a diagnosis of diffuse mesothelioma which has been confirmed by a Specialist Consultant

Payments will vary according to the age at which a person is diagnosed. Applications must be made within 12 months of being diagnosed with diffuse mesothelioma. However, under transitional rules if a person was diagnosed before 1 January 2020, retrospective claims can be accepted until 31 March 2021.

Where a person does not receive a payment prior to their death, their partner or dependent family member can claim instead.

Application forms can be obtained from the Pensions & Allowances team on 732506 or pensionsallowances@gov.gg.

A similar scheme was introduced in Jersey at the end of 2019. In its first year, more than £123,000 was paid out.