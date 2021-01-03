Jersey Football Association postpones upcoming games due to Covid restrictions

The Jersey Football Association (JFA) has decided to postpone some of its matches due to coronavirus restrictions.

While outdoor gatherings are currently restricted to a maximum of ten people, this is expected to increase to 40 for organised sport from next week.

However, the JFA says it feels it would be "unfair" to ask teams to go into their first fixtures, scheduled for 9 and 10 January, without being able to train beforehand.

For this reason, those games have been postponed, with local Combination league and cup competitions resuming on Saturday 16 January, unless current restrictions are extended.