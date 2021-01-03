Meet Paige Davies - the first baby born in Guernsey in 2021

The parents of Guernsey's first baby of 2021 say they hope everyone can be as cheery as they are this year after baby Paige Davies was born at 11:45pm last night (2 January).

Mum Toyah Davies and dad Josh Davies left their house just after 11pm and rushed to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital. Once they were inside the hospital, Paige was born within 12 minutes.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Today (3 January), the Guernsey Lions Club celebrated the first birth of the new year by giving the family a gift of a money box and a £100 voucher from Creaseys.

It's a really nice gesture, obviously not even something we were thinking about being the first baby of the year, but it's really nice and it's a really kind gesture from the Lions Club. We just couldn't be happier really, hopefully everyone can be as cheery as we are. Josh Davies

Credit: ITV Channel TV

It is the second year that the Guernsey Lion's Club has given a gift to the first baby born of the year.