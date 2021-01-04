Condor passengers now need negative Covid-19 test to travel onboard ferries

Passengers travelling on a Condor ferry will now need to have had a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of travel.

Condor has introduced the change due to rising covid-19 cases in the UK, and to protect staff and passengers on their ships. It says the changes apply to all its routes, except for departures from Guernsey.

Passengers with bookings from the UK and France to Jersey and Guernsey and from Jersey to Guernsey must have a negative PCR receipt or a lateral flow test if they wish to travel onboard.

The company says customers with bookings are being contacted and told of the change.