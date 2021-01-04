Condor passengers now need negative Covid-19 test to travel onboard ferries
Passengers travelling on a Condor ferry will now need to have had a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of travel.
Condor has introduced the change due to rising covid-19 cases in the UK, and to protect staff and passengers on their ships. It says the changes apply to all its routes, except for departures from Guernsey.
Passengers with bookings from the UK and France to Jersey and Guernsey and from Jersey to Guernsey must have a negative PCR receipt or a lateral flow test if they wish to travel onboard.
The company says customers with bookings are being contacted and told of the change.
We took the decision to step up our safety protocols to protect those travelling on our ships and keep our freight supplies secure for the benefit of all Islanders. ‘We fully understand that the changes may be inconvenient to some but are working in the best interests of the Islands as a whole and feel this is the best option available to us.