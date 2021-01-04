Gary Burgess: Hold your nerve, Jersey!

Today (Monday 4 January 2021) marks exactly one month since Jersey’s hospitality shutdown.

It was the first ‘big’ government intervention of the second wave of this pandemic to get a grip of fast-rising coronavirus cases in the island, which were evident from late November, though only really acted on in any meaningful way a fortnight later.

We had the mandatory mask move at the start of December after weeks of “strongly recommended”, and post-hospitality shutdown we saw it eventually extended to cafes meaning takeaways were the only option, and then from Christmas Eve we’ve had the closure of all non-essential shops.

Effectively, we’ve had lockdown by another name, since then – though with government-sanctioned permission to mix households on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. The effect of that, of course, won’t be fully known for many more days given the lag effect of both the incubation period of the virus among those who were infected over Christmas, and then the even longer lag of hospitalisations and deaths.

But we can plot what actually has happened in the past month and, depending on your outlook, you can draw both positives and negatives from it.

As of 4 December 2020, there had been – since the start of the pandemic – 1,238 positive cases in the island. As of this morning there have been 2,821, meaning in the past month more people contracted Covid-19 and tested positive for it (1,583 people) than in all the previous nine months combined.

Also, in the past month, dozens of people in hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, among them a constant flow have been fighting for their life in intensive care. In the past month, a dozen people who’d tested positive – in both hospital and care homes – died.

That latter stat always sparks a debate about “did they die ‘of’ or ‘with’ Covid-19”, so it’s worth pointing out the reporting in the UK and Jersey all year hasn’t made that distinction. It’s also worth pointing out the weakness of the ‘of’ v ‘with’ argument. It is often suggested “these people would have died anyway”, but aside of being offensive to those families grieving a loss, it is also worth nothing that people weren’t dying ‘of’ or ‘with’ coronavirus for many months of this year. In other words, there is direct correlation (and decent evidence of causation, according to medics) between the sudden surge in cases in the island and the sudden deaths.

Also, over this past month, we’ve seen the number of people caught up in the self-isolation process rise and then fall dramatically. At one point around 5,000 people – or an extraordinary one in 20 people in the island – were direct contacts of positive cases. Right now that’s nearing the 1,000 mark. Still a massive number, but a clear sign of the changing situation.

We’ve also seen the number of active cases (that’s how many people have Covid-19 right now) fall from around a thousand in mid-December, to around 500 now. Still a huge number of people, but the direction of travel is good.

However, it’s at this point I inject a “but”. I’m not hanging out the bunting just yet about the situation Jersey finds itself in, not least as we see the effect of the new virulent strain the UK, particularly around London, South East England and the East of England where numbers are rocketing, younger people are getting infected, and the hospital capacity situation is at breaking point in places.

The trend in Jersey (which I’ve always held more truck by than any one day’s numbers) looks positive, however there are so many variables in play:

We know people weren’t turning up for their tests over Christmas. We know the effect of the Christmas Day and Boxing Day government-sanctioned household mixing is yet to be seen. We know the lag effect that translates into hospitalisations and deaths is still to come. We know schools are closed and more people have been either off work or working from home. We also know the vaccine programme is being rolled out at pace with, potentially, 8,000 people set to have received their jab by the end of this month.

Variables. Some good. Some bad. All with the ability to affect the trajectory for good or ill.

And so, there’s a lot at stake at the start of 2021.

The terribly-timed announcement of a delay to schools reopening, made just before 6pm on New Year’s Eve, is just one example of how much scrambling is going on behind the scenes. It’s also yet more evidence of the continuous inability to make swift, decisive and early decisions by government, but none of that is to absolve any of us of our individual responsibility to follow both the letter of the law and the spirit of the guidance in equal measure.

Jersey has had a terrible December, measured in sickness, in death, in plans in tatters, in our amazing health and care workers trying to keep the show on the road in conditions and circumstances few of us truly understand, and in swathes of the economy crippled at a key time of year.

But we can all continue to work to make it a better January.

And, with hope on the horizon, as the vaccination programme begins to do its thing, there really is the prospect that by spring, if we’re lucky, and by summer, more likely, life as we know it really can resume.

We all deserve that moment.