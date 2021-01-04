Jersey author tells ITV Channel all about her debut novel

Jersey author and New York Times bestseller, Sophie Cousens, has released her debut novel called 'This Time Next year'.

Sophie's novel, which has been dubbed the book version of Love Actually, took the top spot after it was made Good Morning America's book club December pick.

The romantic comedy which tells the story of Minnie Cooper and Quinn Hamilton, who were both born on the same New Year's Day, has sold millions of copies worldwide.

ITV Channel TV spoke to Sophie to find out more about her new book and the inspiration behind it.

Tell us about your debut novel...

So it's called 'This Time Next Year' and it's basically a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who were both born on New Year's Day at the same hospital just one minute apart, and throughout their life they have a series of misconnections until they reconnect on their 30th birthday. So it's about fate, fortune, family and friendship and it's lots of fun.

What's funny is the title of this book, 'This time Next Year', really kind of hits the mood of the nation in a way, or the world, as in everyone is looking ahead to this time next year, thinking that hopefully everything will be back to normal and I think new year is a time where people just want to draw a line under 2020 and look ahead to a brighter future.

What has the response been like so far?

I've been absolutely blown away by the response, you know when I was writing it I was just sort of thinking, I'm sitting alone in my room, writing a story that you think is quite fun but you don't really imagine it being read by thousands and thousands of people.

I've had some personal messages from readers, just sort of saying they really struggled to read anything with what's been going on this year and they've actually had anxiety and they just find it hard to concentrate on a book and this is the first book they've read that's got them back into reading and I just never imagined getting those kind of messages as an author and that's been really special so yeah, that's been amazing.

What's the response been like in America?

It really launched with a bang in America because the day it came out it was on National TV and what I didn't realise about Americans is they love a British Romcom, especially a seasonal one, so what's been really nice actually is just them saying, 'right it's time for me to write a British Romcom' and they've really been getting behind it.

Do you envisage it becoming a film?

I think because I'm a TV producer I do think quite visually and so lots of people reading 'This Time Next Year' are saying 'oh my gosh, I can so see it as a movie it has to be a movie'. I think as well because a lot of my inspiration came from those kind films, like four weddings and a funeral and love actually, there is something very visual about the story and I've had a couple of conversations with producers, so I'm really hoping it might happen but who knows watch this space, we'll see.